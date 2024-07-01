Kobby Kyei finally speaks on dating Mcbrown – VIDEO

In recent weeks, rumours about Kobby Kyei and Nana Ama McBrown dating have spread across social media.

This speculation began amid Nana Ama McBrown’s ongoing issues with her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, and the presence of Kobby Kyei spending time with her.

Several viral videos show the two having fun and enjoying each other’s company, leading netizens to conclude that they are in a relationship.

Nana Ama is known for rarely being seen with men in public, making her closeness with Kobby Kyei particularly noteworthy.

Given her usual discretion, their visible friendship has sparked significant interest and speculation.

To clarify, Kobby Kyei has finally addressed his relationship with the Onua Showtime presenter.

He explained the nature of their connection to clear up any misunderstandings.

In an interview with Delay, Kobby Kyei revealed that he met Nana Ama McBrown last year when bloggers were brought in to promote her role at Onua TV. Their friendship developed from there.

Kobby Kyei has now clarified the true nature of his relationship with the TV star, Empress Nana Ama McBrown.

Speaking to Delay, Kobby Kyei stated that he is married with children and is not having an affair with Nana Ama McBrown.

He also mentioned that Nana Ama has been very supportive of his career since he joined her team at Onua Showtime.

Kobby Kyei expressed his admiration for her, adding that those spreading rumours about them being in a relationship are misinformed.

