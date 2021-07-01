- Advertisement -

This year appears to be a terrible year for Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah popularly known as Nkonkonsa as he keeps being dragged into one scandal after the other.

Just a few days after his embarrassing encounter with Abena Korkor, Nkonkonsa is now battling for his dignity with the Ghanaian movie producer, director, actor, and musician Kobi Rana.

According to Kobi Rana, even though Nkonkonsa is married, he licks ass like a gay man and licks pussy like a lesbian. Kobi Rana claims there are a lot more partners of Nkonkonsa who will be coming out soon besides Abena Korkor.

Kobi Rana warned Nkonkonsa not to try to disgrace him again or he will feel his anger and the exposé he will bring about him will shock him and his wife, actress Victoria Lebene.

It all started when Nkonkonsa shared a post of Kobi Rana that sought to imply he is supporting LGBT and he is against all the people fighting against the legalization of LGBT in Ghana after some MPs were spotted praying against it.

Nkonkonsa posted:

But Kobi Rana swiftly responded under the post and accused Nkonkonsa of licking ass like gay. Kobi Rana wrote:

When Eugene saw the comment and deleted it, Kobi Rana took the fight to his own Instagram page and made crazy allegations against the blogger.

