Actor and movie director Kobi Rana has reacted to the comments from the wife of Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa asking her to channel her energy to pray for her husband.

In a post on his social media page, Kobi Rana mentioned that for the past 15 years, Nkonkonsa has been slandering him and destroying families but he hasn’t said anything.

He continued that he just decided to speak for once and now Victoria Lebene is out on social media crying and playing the victim when the real victims are out there and not even complaining.

Kobi Rana questioned her if she didn’t know about the wrath of God when they were destroying celebrities and families over these past few years or since it’s now on them so they know about it.

Read his full post below:

“You have been spreading hate for me for over 15 years. I speak up only once and now you play victim for public sympathy? The celebrities and their families you have been destroying on the internet over the years, you didn’t know the wrath of God? You now know how it feels? You destroy stars for likes and comments. For clout. And now you call me rather a clout chaser? I don’t chase clout. i AM the clout. That is why you use my name to put food on your table. prayer warrior, the only war here is a stup!d husband. Pray for him.”

See the screenshot below:

His comment comes days after the actress took to Instagram to incur the wrath of God on persons who spew lies about her with a post she captioned:

“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior, everyone is entitled to their rage, anger or opinion but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words”

Watch the video below:

