Radio personality Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD has denied ever taking money from the National Democratic Congress to endorse its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Recently, KOD mounted an NDC stage and pleaded with the electorate to vote for the former President because of his good policies for the country.

But as usual, people on social media accused him of taking money from the NDC since it is an election year and he wants to cash out.

But reacting to the allegation in an interview, KOD has denied it stating that he believes in the second coming of the former President would turn the country for the good.

He stated that he wasn’t invited by the NDC or the flagbearer but he went there to support and campaign for the NDC and he didn’t take any money from anyone.

“In the past, people have been paid to do this. I did not get paid a dime. And if it’s something I have to do a billion times, I’ll do it without thinking twice,” KOD stated.

He continued; “For where we are now, why don’t we just bring the man back to continue where he started?”