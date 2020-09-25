type here...
GhPage Entertainment KOD promises to gift Ghc 2000 to anyone who finds the...
Entertainment

KOD promises to gift Ghc 2000 to anyone who finds the guy who declared to ‘chop’ DJ Switch

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
KOD and DJ Switch
KOD and DJ Switch
- Advertisement -

Proficient broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has put a premium on the head of the young guy on social media who said he would ‘chop’ Talented Kidz 2018 winner DJ Switch after seeing her picture on Facebook.

The useless comment passed by the young guy identified Richard Amoah has really landed him in a big mess. Only if he knew his ‘simple’ comment could put him on edge he wouldn’t have typed.

DJ Switch
DJ Switch

Whereas a lot of women activists have angrily landed heavily on the guy, KOD has taken it further stage promising a reward to any person that will help fish out the location of Richard.

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) on social media has placed a Ghc 2,000 bounty on the head of Richard for information that will lead to his arrest and prosecution to serve as a deterrent to people who use social media to cause turmoil.

Check out his post on social media;

post
post

Yesterday 25th September 2020, British-Ghanaian actress and movie producer Ama K Abebrese took a serious swipe at Richard Amoah over his dumb comment he passed.

Apparently, the actress is hurt by the specious statement of the young guy hence her blast to him.

READ ALSO: Ama K Abebrese angrily blasts a guy who said he would ‘chop’ DJ Switch

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 26, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News