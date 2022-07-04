type here...
Kofi Adjorlolo to marry Shatta Wale’s mother

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale with his mother and Kofi Adjorlolo
Shatta Wale with his mother and Kofi Adjorlolo
After two unsuccessful marriages, popular Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo is planning to wed Shatta Wale’s mother, according to a news source.

Kofi Adjorlolo is prepared to wed Shatta Mama, also known as Madam Elsie Avemgehah, the mother of the contentious Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama confirmed their love for one another and their readiness to walk down the aisle together during an exclusive interview with Hot FM.

Both Shatta Mama and the illustrious actor are in their 60s.

Kofi Adjorlolo, who had two children and had appeared in over 100 Ghanaian and Nigerian films, lost his ‘to-be’ wife, Ms. Charity Nyarko, who was 49 years old, in 2011.

Shatta Mama, who has been divorced from Shatta Capo, the father of Shatta Wale, for more than ten years, is the mother of three children, one of them being Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

It is alleged that the two children of the actor have supported their father to settle down with another woman.

    Source:Ghpage

