Kofi Adoma drops hint on a possible partial lockdown prior to President’s address

- Advertisement -

Kofi Adoma has hinted at a possible announcement of partial lockdown prior to the President’s 23 COVID-19 Update to the nation.

The journalist who works with Angel FM has dropped pointers suggesting that the President in tonight’s address at 8 pm will order a partial lockdown.

Kofi also predicted that lower primary classes would be closed as well as a ban on social gatherings.

In a Facebook post, the presenter shared a photo of himself with the obscure message.

SEE POST BELOW:

It could be recalled that the popular broadcast journalist was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) of Police for predicting correctly all that the President said in his 10th nation’s address.

His prediction probably raised suspicion that he may have people close to the Presidency illegally leaking information to him.

Meanwhile, there is a growing conversation on social media about whether a possible lockdown is necessary in controlling the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.