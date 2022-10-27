Media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii has parted ways with Accra-based Angel FM, following an attack on his life by some unknown men two months ago.

The CEO of Kofi TV and the host of Angel FM’s morning show was attacked and nearly burnt alive by the yet-identified gang around Old Ashongman.

The men, who were on motorbikes and armed with sharp objects, left injuries on the presenter’s face, arms and shoulders. They reportedly attempted to set him ablaze after pouring some substance believed to be petrol on him.

Following his recovery after spending weeks on admission to the hospital, Kofi Adoma who was the director of news for the Angel Broadcasting Network was expected to return to work, but it appears he had different plans.

He was recently seen hosting his own radio show dubbed KofiRadio in addition to his KofiTV YouTube channel, which raised eyebrows about why he hadn’t returned to work.

The latest report gathered indicates that Kofi Adoma has decided to chart a new path and become his own boss.

Meanwhile, Kofi Adoma’a attackers are still at large as the police are yet to make an arrest of the suspects.