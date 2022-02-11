type here...
Kofi Adoma reveals he is married and shares photos of his wife
Entertainment

Kofi Adoma reveals he is married and shares photos of his wife

By Qwame Benedict
Kofi Adoma reveals he is married and shares photos of his wife
Kofi Adoma
Popular broadcast journalist Kofi Adoma has left many ladies disappointed after he disclosed today that he is happily married.

The broadcaster has been able to keep his marriage life private and away from the media making people think he was single and the ladies who had an interest in him have hopes of one day settling down with him.

But looks like those ladies must look for different options or men as Kofi is taken and hooked to another lady known as Miracle.

In a post today on his wall, he shared the first-time photo of themselves with a loving caption to accompany the image.

His caption reads: “In our darkest moments, we appreciate the light. You have been my light. Happy Vals day in Advance to my Wife Mrs Miracle Adoma’.

See screenshot below:

Kofi Adoma and Wife

Check out some reactions from netizens

Nicholas Asamoah Aning: “Wo boa eiiiiiii Koo she is not Miracle biaaa ahhh mention her real name wai”

Abanga John: “Finally finally but still ? we have to colour this photo!!”

Amla Godwin: “Show your love tsr333 wu dor. ???????”

Mayor DE Dorn Papa: “Kofi you are a bad boy paaa saa na all this while you are been doing lokodoo in the dark side of us ???”

Dorcas Nketia: “Koi nie has confirmed dat slim guys likes meat, a woman with enough body, congratulations ????”

    Source:Ghpage

