Kofi Adomah drops his prediction again as President plans to speak tonight

Broadcaster Kofi Adomah has once again dropped his predictions ahead of the President’s 11th address to the nation in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The President would in some few minute address the nation on Government COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Just like the 10th Address, Kofi Adomah has given his predictions for the 11th Address.

In a post on Facebook, he said the President will not be opening the country’s borders.

“Nana ADDO’S Address this evening.

1.No opening of our borders so foreigners will not come and register.

Prediction

More coming”

It must be remembered that he has his last prediction accurately which got the Criminal Investigations Department to invite him for questions on who leaked the President’s speech to him.