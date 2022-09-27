type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKofi Adomah officially speaks for the first time after attack
Entertainment

Kofi Adomah officially speaks for the first time after attack

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Adomah attacked
- Advertisement -

Kofi Adomah has officially spoken for the very first time after he was attacked and nearly burnt alive by a gang of assailants just two months ago.

The talented radio and TV presnter was nearly killed by these yet-to-be apprehended killers who damaged a part of his arms and face with a knife and heavy blows.

READ ALSO: Photos of Kofi Adomah in a critical health condition

The CEO of Kofi TV was admitted to the hospital for weeks and has now fully recovered from treatment.

Sharing his ordeal on Kofi TV, Kofi Adomah confessed that he feared that he would have been dead by now after the attack because it was very startling and gruesome.

According to Kofi Adomah, going into details about what actually happened to him makes him feel uncomfortable hence he has decided not to throw more light on his encounter with the thugs.

He said;

“I have missed you all a lot, many of you keep calling asking how I am faring. By God’s grace I am well, God is with us. Life’s journey entails downfalls, if it spills, you collect it again and soldier on, that is life.

READ ALSO: Kofi Adomah’s wife comments for the first time after her husband’s attack

“It is true that I had a serious attack, speaking about it is unpalatable and it reminds me how close I came to death. When it happened, with the police and some well-wishers coming to me at home, I always listened attentively to them,”

“It was scary to the extent that if he had died, that would effectively have been how his funeral would have taken place, So, it gave me an awakening and made me alert to keep my steps calculated. I am well and the remaining is in the hands of the police.”

Kofi Adomah attacked and nearly burnt alive by unknown men

Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, a media personality at the Angel Broadcasting Network, has been admitted to hospital following an attack on him by some unknown men.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, around Old Ashongman.

According to information gathered, Mr. Adoma, who is the CEO of Kofi TV and the host of Angel FM’s morning show, was returning from Kuntunse, when the attackers crossed him.

The men, who were on motorbikes and armed with sharp objects, left injuries on the presenter’s face, arms and shoulders. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, September 27, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.2 ° F
    82.2 °
    82.2 °
    68 %
    3.2mph
    90 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News