Kofi Adomah has officially spoken for the very first time after he was attacked and nearly burnt alive by a gang of assailants just two months ago.

The talented radio and TV presnter was nearly killed by these yet-to-be apprehended killers who damaged a part of his arms and face with a knife and heavy blows.

The CEO of Kofi TV was admitted to the hospital for weeks and has now fully recovered from treatment.

Sharing his ordeal on Kofi TV, Kofi Adomah confessed that he feared that he would have been dead by now after the attack because it was very startling and gruesome.

According to Kofi Adomah, going into details about what actually happened to him makes him feel uncomfortable hence he has decided not to throw more light on his encounter with the thugs.

He said;

“I have missed you all a lot, many of you keep calling asking how I am faring. By God’s grace I am well, God is with us. Life’s journey entails downfalls, if it spills, you collect it again and soldier on, that is life.

“It is true that I had a serious attack, speaking about it is unpalatable and it reminds me how close I came to death. When it happened, with the police and some well-wishers coming to me at home, I always listened attentively to them,”

“It was scary to the extent that if he had died, that would effectively have been how his funeral would have taken place, So, it gave me an awakening and made me alert to keep my steps calculated. I am well and the remaining is in the hands of the police.”

