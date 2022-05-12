- Advertisement -

Celebrated broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has once again shocked netizens after he posted a photo of his son who turned Seventeen (17) years on May 11.

Kofi for years now has been seen as a single person with several ladies trying to catch his attention for a possible relationship.

He shocked the whole world when he shared photos of a lady on social media and revealed that was his wife of many years.

As if that was not enough, the CEO of Kofi TV has once again pulled a fast one on netizens after he shared first-time photos of his son who is in SHS.

The presenter paid a visit to his son and school and decided to share a photo of him on his timeline while wishing him a happy birthday.

He posted: ‘My son is consuming my Height Ei ! Hmm. Happy birthday son. 17yrs is not small. May God bless you and all who will bless you.’

See a screenshot of his post below:

Kofi Adomah’s post

Looks like the presenter is very good when it comes to hiding stuff in relation to his personal life.