Entertainment
Kofi Adomah shares first-time photos of his 17-year-old son
Entertainment

Kofi Adomah shares first-time photos of his 17-year-old son

By Qwame Benedict
Kofi Adomah hugs son and wedding pictures with wife
Kofi Adomah with son and wife
Celebrated broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has once again shocked netizens after he posted a photo of his son who turned Seventeen (17) years on May 11.

Kofi for years now has been seen as a single person with several ladies trying to catch his attention for a possible relationship.

He shocked the whole world when he shared photos of a lady on social media and revealed that was his wife of many years.

As if that was not enough, the CEO of Kofi TV has once again pulled a fast one on netizens after he shared first-time photos of his son who is in SHS.

The presenter paid a visit to his son and school and decided to share a photo of him on his timeline while wishing him a happy birthday.

He posted: ‘My son is consuming my Height Ei ! Hmm. Happy birthday son. 17yrs is not small. May God bless you and all who will bless you.’

See a screenshot of his post below:

Kofi Adomah’s post

Looks like the presenter is very good when it comes to hiding stuff in relation to his personal life.

    Source:Ghpage

