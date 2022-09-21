Kofi Adomah thankful as his first child graduates from SHS

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian journalist, Stephen Kofi Adoma known professionally as Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is the happiest father at the moment as his first son has successfully completed Senior High School.

Sharing his utmost joy, the proud father took to social media and announced to the public as his first fruit has come out of SHS after 3 years of tiresome yet self-building academic work.

Kofi Adoma with a thankful heart blessed his son and expressed his gratitude to God. Below are his words as he voiced his Joy to the world.