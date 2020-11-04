Kofi Amoabeng hot after EOCO seized his plush mansion

The CEO of defunct financial institution UT Bank Kofi Amoabeng according to information we gathered from a source is hot after EOCO seized his plush mansion.

Per the reports we gathered from mynewsgh, this house of the banker is located at Kukurantumi in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region by Kofi Amoabeng himself who is also an ex-military man.

According to mynewsgh, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) carried out this operation last week Friday and warned people to stay off the property because it was under investigations.

Photos from the house show that “This property is under investigation by EOCO Keep Off” has been boldly written on the main entrance to the house.

See the photo below:

When the businessman and his lawyers were contacted to speak about the new development they declined to speak on the matter but an official with EOCO confirmed the news but failed to share more information about it.