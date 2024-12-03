Popular Tiktoker Jackline Mensah has reacted to the rumours in town that Kofi Asamoah is the father of her baby.

In the last few hours, rumours have emerged on a TikTok page that movie producer Kofi Asamoah, popularly known as Kofas, is the biological father of Jackline’s baby.

According to the source, Kofi Asamoah has neglected his duties after impregnating Jackline Mensah who became famous thanks to TikTok.

But in a quick reaction to the rumours, Jackline Mensah has denied the allegation stating that she has never had any personal relationship with the popular movie producer and director.

In addressing the rumours, she noted that on a normal day, she would just ignore it but this rumour has the tendency to ruin the hard-earned reputation of Kofi Asamoah and her career as well.

She explained that the only time they communicated was when Kofi Asamoah secured her a gig to shoot a commercial for Vodafone Ghana, now Telecel. The project, which included stars like Dr. Likee and Kalybos, was arranged through her manager.

Watch the video below: