type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Kofi Boat, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick van Yeboah & others extradited to the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Boat

Three Ghanaian nationals, Isaac Oduro Boateng aka Kofi Boat, Inusah Ahmed, and Derrick van Yeboah have been extradited to the United States to face charges for their alleged roles in a criminal organization accused of stealing over $100 million through romance scams and business email compromises.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, the trio arrived on August 7, 2025, and will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger today, August 8.

A fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, remains at large.

Prosecutors allege the group targeted vulnerable older victims with fake online romantic relationships and defrauded businesses into wiring funds.

The indictment charges each suspect with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money offenses carrying up to 20 years in prison per major count.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Deborah

Lady quits lesbobo to become a prophetess

Female soldier

Female soldier in viral video apologises

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 8, 2025
23.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Female soldier dismissed for undressing on TikTok

Phindilesleper

I am a witch- lady says as she drops a shocking revelation about Obuasi helicopter crash

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Mahama will regret becoming president again – De Lighter Roja

Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways