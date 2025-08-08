Kofi Boat, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick van Yeboah & others extradited to the US

Three Ghanaian nationals, Isaac Oduro Boateng aka Kofi Boat, Inusah Ahmed, and Derrick van Yeboah have been extradited to the United States to face charges for their alleged roles in a criminal organization accused of stealing over $100 million through romance scams and business email compromises.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, the trio arrived on August 7, 2025, and will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger today, August 8.

A fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, remains at large.

Prosecutors allege the group targeted vulnerable older victims with fake online romantic relationships and defrauded businesses into wiring funds.

The indictment charges each suspect with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money offenses carrying up to 20 years in prison per major count.