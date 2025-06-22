type here...
Entertainment

Kofi Boat is not a scammer- Dr. Likee

By Mzta Churchill

Man of the moment, Dr. Likee has joined dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale to trumpet the good name of Kofi Boat.

To anyone at sea, Kofi Boat who many regards as the God father of Shatta Wale has been grabbed by the FBI.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the business mogul was arrested because the FBI thinks he used dubious means to amass wealth, hence, has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Reacting to his arrest, Dr. Likee has stated that Kofi Boat is not a scammer as the FBI and many others think.

Speaking on UTV, Dr. Likee disclosed that he is very close to Kofi Boat and knows that the man uses legal means to make his money.

Likee noted that he believes that there is something wrong somewhere because the Kofi Boat he knows is never a scammer.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dr. Bawumia

Promote me to president because I’ve passed as a vice president- Dr. Bawumia tells Ghanaians

Afia Schwar

They are going to arrest a super rich man in Ghana very soon- Afia Schwar

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, June 22, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

Inusah Ahmed

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Abu Trica reacts to FBI arresting rich Ghanaians whose wealth is questionable

Abu Trica

Ananzo finally receives 5k dollars from Davido

Davido and Ananzo
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways