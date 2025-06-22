Kofi Boat is not a scammer- Dr. Likee

Man of the moment, Dr. Likee has joined dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale to trumpet the good name of Kofi Boat.

To anyone at sea, Kofi Boat who many regards as the God father of Shatta Wale has been grabbed by the FBI.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the business mogul was arrested because the FBI thinks he used dubious means to amass wealth, hence, has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Reacting to his arrest, Dr. Likee has stated that Kofi Boat is not a scammer as the FBI and many others think.

Speaking on UTV, Dr. Likee disclosed that he is very close to Kofi Boat and knows that the man uses legal means to make his money.

Likee noted that he believes that there is something wrong somewhere because the Kofi Boat he knows is never a scammer.