Kofi Boat reportedly arrested by the FBI

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Boat

Popular Accra big boy, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, has reportedly been arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As alleged, Kofi Boat and two of his associates were apprehended by the international law enforcement agencies on Friday, June 13, 2025, in connection with a $100 million fraud scheme involving the Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

It has also been reported that an unnamed suspect reportedly escaped arrest and is currently on the run from Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kofi Boat, who is alleged to be the ringleader of the group, and the two suspects reportedly appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded in police custody as investigations continued.

Sources also claim Kofi Boat and his associates have been under the radar of the FBI since 2024.

As of now, they have been charged been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors in the US allege that the syndicate targeted individuals and companies as part of their fraudulent activities.

They allegedly impersonated company officials and used spoofed email accounts to deceive their victims into authorising wire transfers.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

On June 13, 2024, the US Embassy reportedly made a request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana for the alleged fraudsters’ provisional arrest, with the Minister of Interior, Honourable Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, signing an arrest warrant to authorise their detentions on March 18, 2025.

TODAY

