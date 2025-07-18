Kofi Gabs’ obroni girlfriend breaks up with at the airport

Gianaian social media critic, Kofi Gabs, has publilcy announced that his Romanian girlfriend as broken up with him.

In a video posted on his social media pages, Kofi Gabs disclosed that Maria, his girlfriend of over seven years, called off their relationship while he was at the airport, preparing to board a flight from the Netherlands to Romania to celebrate his birthday with her.

According to Gabs, the two had previously spent time together in March 2025, when he travelled to Romania to mark Maria’s birthday.

The couple had planned for Maria to host him in return for his birthday celebration. However, that plan came to an abrupt halt when Maria unexpectedly called and ended the relationship.

“I got to the airport and received a phone call from Maria, who told me that she had broken up with me and that I won’t be able to locate her when I arrive in Romania,” Gabs revealed.

Despite the emotional blow, Gabs refused to let the breakup ruin his day. Instead of returning home, he made a spontaneous decision by rebooking his travel plans and flew to New York City.

“At that moment, I remembered I have a Dutch passport that is like a PhD. I can go anywhere I want,” he said. “So I went to KLM and asked if they had any available flights to New York today, and they said yes, one takes off at 1:35. I bought my ticket and here I am.”

He once again reiterated that having a Dutch passport spared him the hassle of visiting the American Embassy, allowing him to enter the U.S. without a visa.

