Kofi Jamar clears the air on Yaw Tog & Gyakie’s alleged beef

Kofi Jamar has released a statement on social media in reaction to the alleged beef between Gyakie and Yaw Tog.

According to him, his colleagues (Gyakie and Yaw Tog) are not beefing, neither are they involved in any secret controversy against each other.

He reveals Yaw Tog was the first person Gyakie hugged right before him, a statement that intends to debunk earlier reports on the internet following the viral video.

This is what Kofi Jamar wrote on social media;

Jamar’s statements come after a video of Gyakie walking past Yaw Tog to hug him only went viral.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions with some having the views that the two musicians may be holding grudges against each other.

Meanwhile, Gyakie has broken the silence of her alleged beef with Yaw Tog.

The fast-rising “Song Bird” has shared a message on her Twitter page to rubbish the rumours that she’s beefing Yaw Tog.

According to the talented female vocalist, she’s not beefing Yaw Tog in any manner as assumed by critics therefore the backlashes should end.

In a tweet, she wrote; “Half information and wrong understanding can be very poisonous.”