Kofi Jumah arrested

The former managing director of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been picked up by national security operatives at his Kumasi residence

The personnel arrived at Jumah’s home on Sunday (29 June) to effect the arrest after a request to speak with him.

Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Paul Yandoh who confirmed the development, said the officers “showed something on a phone they claimed was a warrant and insisted on arresting him immediately”.

“They denied him the chance to change clothes before being taken away in a pickup vehicle to the Ashanti Regional Police Command. He is currently in custody awaiting further instructions from Accra”, Yandoh told Asaase News.

Three lawyers have since arrived to offer legal representation, but no formal charges have been communicated.

Additionally, neither the police nor any national security agency has officially claimed responsibility for the operation.