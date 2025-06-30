type here...
News

Kofi Jumah arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Jumah

The former managing director of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has been picked up by national security operatives at his Kumasi residence

The personnel arrived at Jumah’s home on Sunday (29 June) to effect the arrest after a request to speak with him.

Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Paul Yandoh who confirmed the development, said the officers “showed something on a phone they claimed was a warrant and insisted on arresting him immediately”.

“They denied him the chance to change clothes before being taken away in a pickup vehicle to the Ashanti Regional Police Command. He is currently in custody awaiting further instructions from Accra”, Yandoh told Asaase News.

Three lawyers have since arrived to offer legal representation, but no formal charges have been communicated.

Additionally, neither the police nor any national security agency has officially claimed responsibility for the operation.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Afia Darkowaa

20-year-old beauty apprentice killed in Bremang UGC runaway truck accident

Batteries

Two arrested for stealing church’s generator battery

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, June 30, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

Tu frim- lady cries as guy sleeps with her basabasa

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways