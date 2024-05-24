type here...
Kofi Kinaata finally replies to Ras Kuuku after he accused him of deleting his verse on their song ‘Effiekuma Love’

By Mr. Tabernacle

Kofi Kinaata has responded to the allegations made by Ras Kuuku regarding the removal of his verse from the hit song “Effiakuma Love.”

During a TikTok live session on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Kinaata provided a detailed explanation that contradicts Ras Kuuku’s claims.

READ ALSO: Ras Kuuku takes on Kofi Kinaata; expresses deep disappointment in him

In his live session, Kinaata firmly denied these allegations, stating that he had never heard Ras Kuuku’s verse on the song.

He explained that the initial recording in 2019 was sent to Ras Kuuku for a feature, but due to an oversight, his manager failed to send him this version before recording a live version without Kuuku’s verse.

Kinaata emphasized that there was no ill will between them, citing a previous collaboration as proof of their good affinity.

Kinaata’s clarification comes after Ras Kuuku had mentioned on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show that he had contributed a verse to the song in 2020, but was surprised to find it missing in the 2023 re-release.

Source:GHPAGE

