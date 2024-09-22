News reaching our news desk shows that former High-Grade Family signee Martin Kofi King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has been involved in an accident.

According to what we gathered, the accident happened on the Busia road and earlier reports indicated that the driver of the musician and the musician are safe.

The earlier post reads: “Kofi Kinata allegedly engaged in a gory accident a little over 20 minutes ago on the Busia road. Driver dead on the spot.”

But a new source on social media who is part of Kofi Kinaata’s team involved in the accident has come out to say that they are all fine and no one is dead.

He posted: “Please we’re all okay and the driver didn’t die. Kofi Kinaata is also fine. A motor rider crossed the car.”

The team member returned a few minutes later to explain that it was a head-on collision and that everyone involved was doing well.

He shared: “It was a head on collision with a motor rider but thanks to God, we’re all fine and our driver didn’t die. Kofi Kinaata is doing great.”

GhPage.com is still monitoring and will provide an update as and when new information comes up.