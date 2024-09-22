Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has spoken out for the first time after he was involved in an accident a few minutes ago.

According to the earlier report, the musician together with his team member had a head-on collision on the Busia road and all of them have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The Susuka hitmaker from his sick bed has shared and assured his fans that he and the others involved in the accident are fine and responding to treatment.

Taking to his Facebook page he shared: “On our way to an event in the Western Region, our car had a head on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze, leading to an incident.

Thank you all for your concern. I’m in good health and sound mind. ?”

See screenshot below: