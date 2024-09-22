type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKofi Kinaata speaks after gory accident
Entertainment

Kofi Kinaata speaks after gory accident

By Qwame Benedict
Kofi Kinaata
Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has spoken out for the first time after he was involved in an accident a few minutes ago.

According to the earlier report, the musician together with his team member had a head-on collision on the Busia road and all of them have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The Susuka hitmaker from his sick bed has shared and assured his fans that he and the others involved in the accident are fine and responding to treatment.

Taking to his Facebook page he shared: “On our way to an event in the Western Region, our car had a head on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze, leading to an incident.
Thank you all for your concern. I’m in good health and sound mind. ?”

See screenshot below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, September 22, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.9 ° F
79.9 °
79.9 °
77 %
4.3mph
61 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways