- Advertisement -

The only child of late Ghanaian president John Evans Fiifi Attah Mills known as Samuel Kofi Mills has tied the knot with his girlfriend in London.

Kofi Mills married his longtime girlfriend identified as Michelle Nash who is a Ghanaian based in the United Kingdom, London.

A source revealed that the traditional and wedding ceremony happened today, August 10, 2021, at 12 Flotilla House, 12 Cable Street in London as stated on the event invitation cards.

Watch the video below:

Congrats to the new couple.