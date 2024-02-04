Kofi Nick: Exclusive videos from the richest man in Ghana’s 54th birthday party pop up

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Mr Nick Danso Adjei Abbeam who is the Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services celebrated his 54th birthday in a grand style.

The event which was strictly by invitation was hosted inside his luxurious mansion in Nkroanza.

Citing from the short videos that have landed on the internet and taken over the trends table, Mr Danso who was rocking all-white well-tailored African was full of glittering smiles.

His workers, children, close friends and family who were present at the event to thank God for adding a year to the business mogul’s age can also be heard in the background singing for him.

Mr Nick Danso Adjei Abbeam

Who is Mr Nick Danso Adjei Abbeam



Mr Nick Danso Adjei Abbeam is the Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services, an Information Technology Company that provides customized robust, and versatile trade facilitation solutions to its clients through continuous innovative business processes, and also develop the growth capacity of the countries in which it operates.

What are the businesses (companies) owned by Mr Nick Danso Adjei Abbeam?

Mr Danso is the chief executive officer of the Nick Group of companies which comprises Ghana Link, the Royal Nick Hotels chain, the Royal Light chain, and Nick TC Scan (Ghana and Sierra Leone).

Alic Inspection Company, Export Gold Ethanol Inspection Company, Global Export Company of Guinea Bissau, Misyl Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum and several other companies.

Mr Nick Danson Adjei Abbeam Danso Net Worth



Currently, Mr Nick’s net worth stands at a staggering $2 billion making him the only person in Ghana to be worth that huge amount of money.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV, the Ghanaian business icon said everybody in his lifetime would once meet his fortune time but it takes total boldness and aggressiveness to make one discover his gifted opportunity.