Kofi reports his beaters to the police

Recall that a few days ago, a young man named Kofi went viral on social media after a set of young men physically assaulted him.

According to the men who were filmed beating Kofi, the victim had targeted some young boys in the community to sodomise them.

Well, Kofi has spoken for the first time, and according to his account, he was deliberately targeted and robbed.

According to Kofi’s claims, the four men ganged up on him and subjected him to a merciless beating solely due to their unfounded suspicion about his sexual orientation.

During the course of his emotional TikTok live, Kofi also revealed that he has officially lodged a complaint at the Atonsu Police Station.

In a proactive step to aid the ongoing investigation, he stated that he has also obtained a medical report from a doctor detailing the injuries he sustained during the alleged attack.

In the dying minutes of the TikTok live, Kofi emphatically denied the accusations levelled against him.



He unequivocally asserted that he is not gay and that he was assaulted without having committed any offence.

