Ghanaian gospel singer and Police Officer, has rubbished the disgusting rumours that he’s a secret member of the LGBTQ community.

The LGBTQ tag was hung on his neck because of his mannerisms and his effeminate behaviour.

Apparently, he grew up in a house full of women and was very close to his mother who was a kenkey seller hence he helped her most of the time both in the kitchen and the joint where she sold the kenkey.

Setting the records straight once and for all during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Program over the weekends, Kofi Sarpong emphatically stated that he’s not gay.

To prove his innocence, he disclosed for the first time that he’s a married man with three children therefore there’s no way he will be sexually attracted to his fellow men.

According to him, his enemies cooked the gay story to destroy his career in the music industry because they were finding it very difficult to identify any of his side chicks to use for their smear campaign against him.

He entreated his followers and loved ones to hurriedly put the notion that he’s gay into the rash can because there’s not even an atom of truth in it.

Kofi Sarpong ended his submissions after being asked about Arnold about his sexuality by leaving the perpetrators of the fake news into God’s hands.