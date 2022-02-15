Koforidua Technical University: 2 staff dismissed, 8 suspended for embezzling over 600K

- Advertisement -

The Koforidua Technical University’s governing board has terminated two university employees for financial mismanagement.

The council also reprimanded and suspended eight (8) persons for their roles in the crime as part of its disciplinary proceedings.

Three members of the staff, on the other hand, were found not guilty. Following receipt of an official report from the council’s Disciplinary Committee regarding financial wrongdoing discovered two years ago, the decision was made.

After a forensic financial audit was undertaken at the university, it was revealed that an amount of 620,457.32 could not be traced.

The audit report which was released on 6th August 2020 disclosed financial infringement carried out by some individuals in the institution.

They were accused of transferring money obtained as school fees to their personal accounts.

As part of the investigation, they were detained by the university.

According to the report, all those who were part of this conduct should either repay the money or face penalties.

According to the committee’s report, Frederick Mensah Obeney, a member of the accounting staff, embezzled $429, 023. 00. He has been ordered to return the money plus interest calculated at the statutory rate. He was also kicked out of university.

Peter Yaw Kosoe, a University administrator who was charged with embezzling c 99, 189,00 but was later reimbursed with interest, was fired with immediate effect.

“Mr. Peter Yaw Kosoe, a second offender, had already been involved in similar financial malfeasance for which he was suspended for three months without pay, Council took a serious view of his second misconduct,” the council said in the report.

According to a copy of the council’s report made available to JoyNews, the following people should be penalized and suspended for their roles in the embezzlement.

Samuel Ofori Asamoah, Seth Appiah, Emmanuel Hohode, and Eugene Oware Koranteng were suspended for six months without pay and ordered to repay the sums of $14,269.00, $5,787.00, $8, 662.00, and $17,200.00, respectively, with interest.

Baffuor Tenkorang, Prince Nti Agyei, Maxwell Akussah, and Alexander Twum-Barimah are the others.

GH¢2,211.00, GH¢5,963.00, GH42,200.00, and GH¢9,000.00 will be refunded.

After finding no adverse findings against Grace Adutwumwaa Agyei, Abel Senanu, and Anthony Numekevor, the council report urged management to reinstate and pay all salaries and entitlements to them.

The Vice-Chancellor was also asked to submit the decision made on Peter Mbima for rectification at the Council’s next meeting, as he was a student at the time the offense was committed.

The VC was asked to plan a Council staff durbar for Council members to connect with staff and various unions on campus, according to a report signed by Mathias Fred Adjei (ESQ), secretary to the Council.