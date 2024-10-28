Kojo Forex Challenges Despite As He Buys The New Tesla Cyber Truck

A young Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex has popped up in the news again after flaunting his new cyber truck.

The Youtuber with an Accounting and Finance background from the University of Ghana took to social media to make it known that he has been able to add a cyber truck to his mega fleet of cars.

To clear doubts and prove that indeed, he has bought the car so it is not a bluff, Kojo Forex shared information on how he converted his crypto into real money and bought the car.

He did not end there, he also shared a document to prove that he had been able to buy an expensive car worth thousands of dollars.

According to him in his recently uploaded YouTube video, he purchased the newly acquired car from Dubai and tolled it to the car within a few days.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian business tycoon, Osei Kwame Despite has also wowed netizens after he decided to update his fleet of cars with a new Cyber truck.