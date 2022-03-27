type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKojo Jones attends his white wedding in style
News

Kojo Jones attends his white wedding in style

By Armani Brooklyn
Kojo Jones attends his white wedding in style
- Advertisement -

Young Ghanaian business mogul and projected future president, Kojo Jones has taken over the internet again with his white wedding after earlier making it into the news last Thursday.

The white wedding of the real estate mogul came off today and as we all expected, he made it a very sleek and glamorous one.

A video of how Kojo Jones stormed the church premises with vintage and super expensive cars has surfaced online and Ghanaians have been wowed once again.

Some of the exotic cars spotted in the fast trending video include a Lamborghini, G-wagon, Mercedez Benz and several other luxury automobiles.

Both Kojo Jones and his long time girlfriend now Mrs Racheal Jones come from rich & affluent families hence it’s not surprising that huge sums of monies were splashed on both their white and traditional weddings.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News