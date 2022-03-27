- Advertisement -

Young Ghanaian business mogul and projected future president, Kojo Jones has taken over the internet again with his white wedding after earlier making it into the news last Thursday.

The white wedding of the real estate mogul came off today and as we all expected, he made it a very sleek and glamorous one.

A video of how Kojo Jones stormed the church premises with vintage and super expensive cars has surfaced online and Ghanaians have been wowed once again.

Some of the exotic cars spotted in the fast trending video include a Lamborghini, G-wagon, Mercedez Benz and several other luxury automobiles.

Both Kojo Jones and his long time girlfriend now Mrs Racheal Jones come from rich & affluent families hence it’s not surprising that huge sums of monies were splashed on both their white and traditional weddings.