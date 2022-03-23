- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul and real estate developer Kojo Jones has raised the bar with his long convoy from Accra to Kumasi to marry his long time girlfriend.

A video from the long convoy that has surfaced on the internet hints that the wedding ceremony is going to be a very glamorous one indeed.

According to reports on the local digital space, the marriage ceremony is strictly by invitation and only 600 lucky people have been the once in a lifetime privilege to witness the whole event.

After the traditional wedding in Kumasi, Kojo Jones and Rachael will head back to carry for their white wedding which will also be in grand style.

Meanwhile, the venue for the traditional wedding is still yet known to the general public as of the publication of this article.

Kojo Jones has revealed his plans of contesting for the presidency in the near future. As a young ad visionary youth, we wish him all the best with his presidential ambitions.