Kojo Jones who tied the knot with his wife Racheal about 2 weeks ago has declared his resolve to slow down on sharing any more photos from their plush wedding.

This comes after the young Real Estate mogul received backlash from a section of Ghanaians on the internet for bombarding them with his never-ending uploads.

One Twitter user identified as Benny, who appeared not to be having it Kojo Jones, directed his fury at him and chided him to stop behaving like his wife rather walked him down the aisle

“See my guy, your is expected to do what you are doing. Come on, did she marry you?” he wrote in Pidgin English.

Well, Kojo Jones has taken all the criticism in good faith and vowed to be nice to all his fans who deem his Twitter postings ‘intimidating’.

He wrote: “It is clear some people are intimidated by my presence on Twitter. Don’t worry, I’ll be nice”

Even after promising to repent, he still got some followers dragging him in the mud.

One person replied: “No one is intimidated. You’re just overdoing everything.”