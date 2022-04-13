type here...
Kojo Jones slammed for sharing too many photos of his wedding on social media

By Kweku Derrick
Kojo Jones and Raychel wedding
Kojo Jones and his new wife Raychel are still making headlines even after their flamboyant traditional and white wedding a little over 2 weeks ago.

Following the beautiful ceremony, the young business mogul has shared quite a large number of photos flaunting his wife and showering her with romantic captions.

He recently posted a snap of them at their wedding reception with the caption: “You guys have not seen this one yet”

And although the picture would not be the last of them, this particular one he recently uploaded to Twitter has seen him come under fire for creating what some users have described as an ‘intimidating’ space for some bachelors on the platform.

Kojo Jones wedding

One user identified as Benny who seems not to be having it directed his fury at Kojo Jones and chided him to stop behaving like his wife rather walked him down the aisle as his constant posting about their wedding is becoming irritating.

“See my guy, your is expected to do what you are doing. Come on, did she marry you?” he wrote in Pidgin English.

See the screenshot below.

Man chides kojo jones over wedding pictures

As some users agreed with Benny, he was also not spared by fans of Kojo Jones who described the tweep as a hater for not sharing in the joy of the Real Estate mogul and his wife’s marriage.

Check out some comments sampled below:

Eloise: Ashock. Tsew. Awari3 baako. Ny3 ny3 ny3 ny3 ny3! 33di3b3n?

Temi: When you get your own money to marry, after the wedding you then decide to let your wife to do the posting ok ? It’s easy as that. You are not him and he is not you . If it’s hurting you so much seeing it. Block him

Kayoote: What at all be wana problem marry some then let ur wife post am err tswww

Kidd: Do you know how much he spent and you from no where wants to tell him what to do with his pictures on his own account gyama woyale

Mike: If u guys know how rich guys Dey suffer before they get love ahh like u wouldn’t be saying this ………. I pray u get rich without a day one girlfriend there u will know why he’s still posting

    Source:GHPage

