Entertainment
Entertainment

Kojo Jones stuns in expensive Kente cloth (Video)

for his traditional wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Kojo Jones
Kojo Jones and his longtime girlfriend Racheal are currently having their traditional wedding underway in a very coded location in Kumasi.

The business mogul and real estate developer has been spotted in a fresh video super dressed up for his traditional wedding.

In this short yet very heartwarming video, Kojo Jones was rocking an expensive Kente cloth.

His hands and neck were also decorated with pure gold accessories making him appear more like a royal.

Social media users have projected that Kojo Jones and Racheal’s wedding will be bigger than #Kency2020 because yesterday, a long convoy full of expensive and vintage cars moved all the way from Accra to Kumasi purposely for the wedding.

We’ve now seen Kojo’s outfit for his traditional wedding, we are patently waiting for Racheal’s own also.

