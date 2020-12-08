type here...
GhPage News John Mahama is irresponsible for inciting his followers - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
News

John Mahama is irresponsible for inciting his followers – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

By RASHAD
John Mahama - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
John Mahama - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
- Advertisement -

The Minister of Information and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has quickly reacted to the press conference by the NDC leadership led by John Dramani Mahama.

According to the honorable Minister, the comments made by John Mahama are irresponsible and he should be ashamed for breaking the peace pact.

SEE ALSO: We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people – Mahama warns EC and NPP

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that Mahama asking his followers to jubilate is similar to inciting his followers to cause mayhem.

He further asked Ghanaians to disregard ‘all the reckless comments from Mr. Mahama’. He also told Ghanaians to disregard all claims of winning from the NDC.

John Mahama speaking with the press alleged that NPP led by Nana is using the military to steal the election and cited Techiman as a case in point.

He also dispelled rumors that he has called Nana Addo to concede defeat. He asked his people to remain calm because NDC has won majority in Parliament.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

SEE ALSO: Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The EC is yet to declare the winner of the elections. GhPage is monitoring and we will keep you updated.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema

News Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a lady has been arrested at Orion Cinema in Circle for having in her possession thumb printed ballot...
Read more

Ghana Election 2020: Ledzokuku MP Dr. Okoe Boye in a street fight with residents

News RASHAD -
There is a viral video of the member of parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye in a near fistfight with some residents of...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

Military man meets his untimely death on his way for election duties

News Qwame Benedict -
A military man and an okada rider have met their untimely death in Accra after a vehicle run over them. According to an eye...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

#Election2020: Man arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

News Qwame Benedict -
A young man from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region is currently in the grips of the police for...
Read more

Parliamentary contest in the Fomena Constituency turns bloody

News Qwame Benedict -
Some followers of Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh the Independent candidate of Fomena constituency have clashed with the NPP presidential candidate of the area. According...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News