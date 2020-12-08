John Mahama is irresponsible for inciting his followers – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Information and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has quickly reacted to the press conference by the NDC leadership led by John Dramani Mahama.

According to the honorable Minister, the comments made by John Mahama are irresponsible and he should be ashamed for breaking the peace pact.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that Mahama asking his followers to jubilate is similar to inciting his followers to cause mayhem.

He further asked Ghanaians to disregard ‘all the reckless comments from Mr. Mahama’. He also told Ghanaians to disregard all claims of winning from the NDC.

John Mahama speaking with the press alleged that NPP led by Nana is using the military to steal the election and cited Techiman as a case in point.

He also dispelled rumors that he has called Nana Addo to concede defeat. He asked his people to remain calm because NDC has won majority in Parliament.

The EC is yet to declare the winner of the elections. GhPage is monitoring and we will keep you updated.