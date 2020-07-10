type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kojo Oppong Nkrumah takes a swipe at Counsellor Lutterodt
Entertainment

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah takes a swipe at Counsellor Lutterodt

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Counsellor-Lutterodt-and-Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah
Counsellor-Lutterodt-and-Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has taken a swipe at the controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt over some comments he made about rape victims on live TV.

READ ALSO: I have banned Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on GH One TV – Nana Aba Anamoah

In a panel discussion on Adom TV, Counsellor Lutterodt stated that every rape victim enjoys the act meaning people who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act.

Though the panellist firmly disagreed with him he stood still on his words continuing that “research from most individual rape victims proves that in the end they not only enjoy the act but end up having sexual relationships with the rapist“.

READ ALSO: EL joins Ama K. Abebrese and others in “rubbishing” Lutterodt’s rape victim comments

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The likes of Ama K Abrebrese, E.L, Juliet Ibrahim, Jessica Opare Saforo have all reacted to the issue condemning him for spewing such nonsense of television. Nana Aba Anamoah also angrily slammed and banned him from appearing on GhOne TV under her watch.

READ ALSO: Rape victims don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal – Counselor Lutterodt

The Honorable Minister in a Tweet totally objected to the view of Counsellor saying that ‘we need to develop a robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers’

He wrote: Rape and violence against women is not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers.”

See screenshot of his Tweet;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
80.4 ° F
80.4 °
80.4 °
75 %
2.8mph
17 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News