- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has taken a swipe at the controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt over some comments he made about rape victims on live TV.

READ ALSO: I have banned Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on GH One TV – Nana Aba Anamoah

In a panel discussion on Adom TV, Counsellor Lutterodt stated that every rape victim enjoys the act meaning people who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act.

Though the panellist firmly disagreed with him he stood still on his words continuing that “research from most individual rape victims proves that in the end they not only enjoy the act but end up having sexual relationships with the rapist“.

READ ALSO: EL joins Ama K. Abebrese and others in “rubbishing” Lutterodt’s rape victim comments

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The likes of Ama K Abrebrese, E.L, Juliet Ibrahim, Jessica Opare Saforo have all reacted to the issue condemning him for spewing such nonsense of television. Nana Aba Anamoah also angrily slammed and banned him from appearing on GhOne TV under her watch.

READ ALSO: Rape victims don’t feel pain throughout their ordeal – Counselor Lutterodt

The Honorable Minister in a Tweet totally objected to the view of Counsellor saying that ‘we need to develop a robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers’

He wrote: Rape and violence against women is not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers.”

See screenshot of his Tweet;