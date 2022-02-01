- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who many believed had suffered a relapse a few days ago is still speaking and making wild allegations against some people in society.

In a video sighted on her social media handle, she revealed that she was once informed by Multimedia broadcaster Kojo Yankson informed her that some people claiming to be Sammy Awuku boys have threatened to kill her.

According to her, after she was granted an interview with Giovani Caleb, she made it clear that she would wish to go on the Delay show to speak out the truth.

She stated that she started getting threatening messages from people because they didn’t feel safe and they knew she was going to spill the bean.

It was at that point that she got a call from Kojo Yankson who told her not to go ahead with her interview with Delay because she would be killed.

Abena Korkor mentioned that the journalist told her Sammy Awuku’s boys have threatened to carry out that act and do everything possible just to prevent her from granting the interview with Delay who is known for her straightforward questions.

She continued that she was told that the boys claimed they are the ones responsible for the death of one man at community 25.

She concluded that she is not scared of death but rather scared of not being able to speak the truth.