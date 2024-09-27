Ghanaian entertainment analyst Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, also known as KOKA, has been granted bail.

After nearly a week in detention, an Accra Circuit Court granted KOKA GH? 2000 bail with one surety.

Following his release, the entertainment critic was seen in a video leaving the courthouse with gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy.

Ghana Police detained KOKA after Ohemaa Mercy submitted a report about purported threats against her life.

He had defied several summonses from the police to appear at their station for questioning.

The controversial figure earlier appeared in court on September 20, 2024, for his initial hearing, pleading not guilty to the allegations of threatening harm.

Before his arrest, the entertainment commentator, who was previously an associate of Ohemaa Mercy, resorted to social media to criticize her and make various accusations.

He said the gospel singer owed him GH? 8500 and planned to collect it back after terminating connections with her.

He also accused Joy News host Becky of being engaged in the police case.

In an Instagram post, the gospel singer and her team claimed credit for the arrest and refuted KOKA’s assertions that Joy News host Becky was involved in his detention.

Watch the video below: