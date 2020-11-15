type here...
Koku Anyidoho loses 8 years old daughter in a car accident

By Qwame Benedict
Koku Anyidoho loses 8 years old daughter in a car accident
Koku Anyidoho
Ghanaian politician and founder of Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho according to information reaching us has lost his 8 year old daughter in an accident.

This was revealed by the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Bernard Allotey Jacobs on Asempa FM where he called on Ghanaians to remember him in prayers.

According to him, the young girl who has been identified as Sitsofe was travelling with her mother when the sad incident occured.

Koku Anyidoho also took to his social media to comfort himself following this tragic incident to his family.

So far, a lot of well wishers have called on him to mourn for his loss.

Source:Ghpage

