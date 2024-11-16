Komfo Kolege Breaks Silence On Marrying A New Lady

Kumawood actor known for his fetish priest roles, Komfo Kolege has reacted to claims of he marrying a new lady.

The actor trended barely a month ago after pictures of him leading a lady, supposedly his long-time

girlfriend to the altar.

The pictures were met with criticism as many netizens have claimed that it is too early for Okomfo Kolege to marry.

According to them, the Kumawood actor lost his wife recently, hence, there is no sense in marrying another girl as many have said it is too early for the actor.

Many have opined that the actor marrying at this time simply means that he has dated the supposed lady for a very long time.

Reacting to this, Komfo Kolege has said that such news should be treated with contempt and swept under the canopy.

He noted during an interview with Kwaku Manu sighted by Gh Page that there is no iota of truth in the news of his marriage.

-- AD --

Komfo Kolege has said that it was not him who married the lady, as he revealed that he was standing in for someone who was not around at the moment.