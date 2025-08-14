type here...
News

Konongo: Youngman shot to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Awal

A wave of sorrow has hit the Konongo Low Cost SSNIT community following the tragic killing of a young man identified only as Awal, popularly known as Awazy.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred inside his residence, where unidentified assailants shot him before fleeing the scene.

As revealed by an eyewitness, the assailants closely monitored Awal on his way back home from the workplace.

READ ALSO: Man flees after being nabbed with a married woman

Awal

And immediately he got to his residence, they opened fire on him and left. They took no belongings of his.

Awal is said to be one of the top galamseyers in the community

Details surrounding the motive remain unclear, but residents describe the attack as a shocking and disturbing act of violence.

READ ALSO: Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Man running in a blanket

Man flees after being nabbed with a married woman

Gateway Polytechnic

VIDEO: 5 perish as students bet to race against each other

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, August 14, 2025
23.1 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 5 perish as students bet to race against each other

Gateway Polytechnic

Photos of Michael Kwesi Ofori

Michael Kwesi Ofori

Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Jealous friend unalives friend

Jealous Friend

“I want to see President Mahama” – Prophet Roja

Prophet Roja John Mahama
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways