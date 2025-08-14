Konongo: Youngman shot to death

A wave of sorrow has hit the Konongo Low Cost SSNIT community following the tragic killing of a young man identified only as Awal, popularly known as Awazy.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred inside his residence, where unidentified assailants shot him before fleeing the scene.

As revealed by an eyewitness, the assailants closely monitored Awal on his way back home from the workplace.

And immediately he got to his residence, they opened fire on him and left. They took no belongings of his.

Awal is said to be one of the top galamseyers in the community

Details surrounding the motive remain unclear, but residents describe the attack as a shocking and disturbing act of violence.

