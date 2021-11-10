“Koo Fori is not my biological father” – TikTok star, Asantewaa reveals

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Koo Fori - Asantewaa
Matina Dwamena, also known as Asantewaa, a Ghanaian famed TikTok singer has exclusively revealed that Koo Fori is not her biological father.

This revelation has come as a shock to many Ghanaians because many of us thought that the veteran actor was the father of the TikTok star.

However, Asantewaa has made it obvious that Koofori is not her biological father in a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show.

In the course of the interview, she also disclosed that her real father was away when she needed him the most so she had some sort of hatred for him until recently when they reconciled.

The speculations about Koo Fori being Asantewaa’s biological father followed after she recently celebrated her 27th birthday with Koo Fori sitting next to her and taking all the accolades as her father whilst her real father was out of sight.

Source:GHpage

