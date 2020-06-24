Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Reports that have reached us indicates that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources say the CEO has been out of office for the past 10 days as a result. The Medical Director of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ali Samba who is also a National coordinator of Ghana COVID-19 case management team has been acting as CEO.

Three staff of his office have also gone into isolation. Dr. Daniel Asare is among top officials in Ghana’s health sector who have contracted the disease.

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman Manu, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Lydia Dsane-Selby are both receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is now 14,568 with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.