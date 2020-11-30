Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in flames

- Advertisement -

News reaching GhPage indicates that fire gutted the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu teaching hospital in the early hours of Monday, November 30, 2020.

The cause of the fire has been linked to a faulty electrical cable. Three coronavirus patients who were on admission at the centre have been transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

The hospital’s Public Relation Officer, PRO, Mustapha Salifu, said, officials have taken all the necessary steps to evacuate all three patients who were in the ICU to safety.

According to Mustapha Salifu, no casualties were recorded during the outbreak. He indicated that there would be a refurbishment of the ICU for works to continue.

“The fire was detected early, so we were able to handle it as soon it started, COVID-19 patients are safe and under control. There were also no casualties involved as a result of the outbreak,” he said.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah who was at the scene during the emergency, praised the staff for their brave acts which stopped the situation from increasing.

This comes two days after the fire outbreak at the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) office at Kantamanto in Accra on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. A video which circulated online showed heavy smoke coming out from the building.

The video also showed people at the scene attempting to contain the fire from spreading.

Firefighters have also arrived at the scene to help contain the fire and are yet to establish the cause of the blaze.

Reports indicate the fire started on the first floor of the seven-story building.