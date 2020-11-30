type here...
GhPage News Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in flames
News

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in flames

By Mr. Tabernacle
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital
- Advertisement -

News reaching GhPage indicates that fire gutted the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu teaching hospital in the early hours of Monday, November 30, 2020.

The cause of the fire has been linked to a faulty electrical cable. Three coronavirus patients who were on admission at the centre have been transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

The hospital’s Public Relation Officer, PRO, Mustapha Salifu, said, officials have taken all the necessary steps to evacuate all three patients who were in the ICU to safety. 

According to Mustapha Salifu, no casualties were recorded during the outbreak. He indicated that there would be a refurbishment of the ICU for works to continue.

“The fire was detected early, so we were able to handle it as soon it started, COVID-19 patients are safe and under control. There were also no casualties involved as a result of the outbreak,” he said.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah who was at the scene during the emergency, praised the staff for their brave acts which stopped the situation from increasing. 

This comes two days after the fire outbreak at the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) office at Kantamanto in Accra on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. A video which circulated online showed heavy smoke coming out from the building.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The video also showed people at the scene attempting to contain the fire from spreading.

Firefighters have also arrived at the scene to help contain the fire and are yet to establish the cause of the blaze.

Reports indicate the fire started on the first floor of the seven-story building.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
1.9mph
75 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °

TRENDING

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops another prophecy ahead of the 2020 elections

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

You’re like a father to me, I’m sorry -Tracey Boakye finally apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
At long last, the battle has ended; Tracey and Kennedy Agyapong are no more gonna fight!. This is a piece of great...
Read more

Mzbel’s birthday message to NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama angers fans

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Singer turned radio presenter Belinda Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel yesterday decided to wish the former president and the flagbearer of the National...
Read more

Ahuofe Patri breaks the internet with raunchy photo; netizens react

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Ahuofe Patri has broken the internet on a Sunday afternoon with a wild photo of herself on Instagram. Born...
Read more

Hajia Bintu drops breathtaking photos to celebrate her birthday; fans react

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Today marks the birthday of one of Ghana's most talked-about female socialites, Hajia Bintu. The Tik Tok Star, as...
Read more

Abronye DC survives a fatal accident

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The convoy of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been involved in an accident.
Read more

Married man busted after a lady he proposed to shared his photo on social media

Lifestyle Mr. Tabernacle -
Some ladies nowadays have become more vigilant regarding the issues of who to settle down with. Unlike before...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News