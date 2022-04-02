Korra Obidi finally leaves husband’s house, performs ritual in his new house [Video]

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has finally packed out of her estranged husband, Justin Dean’s, house following the unsolvable cracks that have wrecked their marriage.

Korra and Justin have been going through what appears like a mutual agreement to end their union. However, the couple has been fighting over who keeps custody of their daughter.

In order to make a strong statement about her decision, Korra Obidi has left Justin Dean’s house for her apartment and the prayer ritual she performed has become an interesting highlight to consider.

