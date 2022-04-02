type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKorra Obidi finally leaves husband's house, performs ritual in his new house...
Entertainment

Korra Obidi finally leaves husband’s house, performs ritual in his new house [Video]

By Albert
Korra Obidi finally leaves husband's house, performs ritual in his new house [Video]
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has finally packed out of her estranged husband, Justin Dean’s, house following the unsolvable cracks that have wrecked their marriage.

Korra and Justin have been going through what appears like a mutual agreement to end their union. However, the couple has been fighting over who keeps custody of their daughter.

In order to make a strong statement about her decision, Korra Obidi has left Justin Dean’s house for her apartment and the prayer ritual she performed has become an interesting highlight to consider.

Korra Obidi has decided to move out of her husband’s house and into her own apartment, and she isn’t taking any chances. She has encircled it in prayer to protect it from impending disaster.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, April 2, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News