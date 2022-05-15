type here...
Korra Obidi releases ex-husband’s bedroom video with teenage girl

By Albert
Korra Obidi releases ex-husband's bedroom video with teenage girl to disgrace him
Korra Obidi has released a bedroom video of her ex-husband Justin Dean in bed with a 19-year-old teenage girl in a bid to disgrace him.

This follows Dr Dean’s accusation that Korra Obidi slept with popular singers Peruzzi and Slimcase when she was pregnant.

Korra Obidi, who is also accusing Dean of cheating on her with his 19-year-old Brazilian lover, reacted by posting a video of the lady kissing him passionately on the head on her Instagram account.

 Meanwhile, Gabby has been recognised as the lady.  Watch the video below, which was uploaded by Korra Obidi:

Read more about Korra Obidi and Justin Dean’s cracked up marriage HERE.

