Kotoka: $6.4 million worth of cocaine busted; 2 people arrested
News

Kotoka: $6.4 million worth of cocaine busted; 2 people arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Kotoka $6.4 million worth of cocaine busted; 2 people arrested

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana, in collaboration with the UK National Crime Agency has successfully intercepted a substantial cocaine shipment at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The operation led to the seizure of 166.88 kg of substances suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $6,480,000.

The illicit drugs were discovered in the luggage of two British nationals, Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, who were preparing to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick.

Kotoka $6.4 million worth of cocaine busted; 2 people arrested

Each suspect had checked in three bags, all containing the suspected cocaine, resulting in a total of 72 slabs.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that each individual’s luggage held 83.44 kg of the substance, along with their personal belongings.

Following the discovery, both suspects were promptly arrested and are currently assisting authorities with ongoing investigations.

The successful interception shows the effective cooperation between Ghana’s NACOC and the UK’s National Crime Agency in combating international drug trafficking.

TODAY

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °

