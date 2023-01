- Advertisement -

An Aviation worker at Kotoka International Airport has disgraced the profession after he was caught with stolen phones of travellers.

The worker stole the items and hid them in his socks while on duty. The man who is said to be in his late ’50s stole over 10 iPhones.

He was made to retrieve the stolen items in the full glare of staff and other individuals at the airport.

The embarrassed worker undressed as he was ridiculed for stealing. Watch the video below.