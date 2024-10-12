type here...
GhPageSportsKotoko players sneak out of team hotel in the US
Sports

Kotoko players sneak out of team hotel in the US

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kotoko-players
Kotoko-players

Reports show that two Kotoko players scheduled to fly back to Ghana tomorrow had gone missing from the team’s hotel in the United States.

Asante Kotoko was scheduled to play a match with DC United today but was called off following the unavailability of the organizers to secure a visa for some players.

Earlier this week, the Porcupine Warriors disclosed that they were having challenges in securing visas for some of their players for the match.

According to the report, the two players who have gone missing are AbdoelKarem Yagoub and Esmat Al Hasan who are all of Sudanese nationality.

It disclosed that the two were nowhere to be found this morning at the team hotel forcing officials to take a look at the CCTV footage.

The footage showed the two players sneaking out of the team hotel to an undisclosed location.

The Sudanese duo was part of the nine players and five officials who departed for the USA on October 9, 2024, for the game.

-- AD --

This annual ceremonial match, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, is part of the activities marking Ghana Week DC 2024, which runs from October 7 to 12, 2024.

The game is expected to be the highlight of the celebrations in Washington, DC, showcasing Ghana’s rich culture.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Accra
moderate rain
79.9 ° F
79.9 °
79.9 °
82 %
3.3mph
94 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways