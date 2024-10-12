Reports show that two Kotoko players scheduled to fly back to Ghana tomorrow had gone missing from the team’s hotel in the United States.

Asante Kotoko was scheduled to play a match with DC United today but was called off following the unavailability of the organizers to secure a visa for some players.

Earlier this week, the Porcupine Warriors disclosed that they were having challenges in securing visas for some of their players for the match.

According to the report, the two players who have gone missing are AbdoelKarem Yagoub and Esmat Al Hasan who are all of Sudanese nationality.

It disclosed that the two were nowhere to be found this morning at the team hotel forcing officials to take a look at the CCTV footage.

The footage showed the two players sneaking out of the team hotel to an undisclosed location.

The Sudanese duo was part of the nine players and five officials who departed for the USA on October 9, 2024, for the game.

This annual ceremonial match, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, is part of the activities marking Ghana Week DC 2024, which runs from October 7 to 12, 2024.

The game is expected to be the highlight of the celebrations in Washington, DC, showcasing Ghana’s rich culture.